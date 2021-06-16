The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $538,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,622.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Timken stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Timken has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Timken will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.