The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.94. 4,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,113. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.80. The Toro has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,806,755 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

