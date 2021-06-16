The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s current price.
WEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.
Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.01. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46.
In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after purchasing an additional 777,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,955,000 after acquiring an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.