The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s current price.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.01. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after purchasing an additional 777,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,955,000 after acquiring an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

