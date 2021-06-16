Titan Capital Management LLC CA Invests $390,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 0.4% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,344,000 after purchasing an additional 681,334 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,055,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 669,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.12. 1,060,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,291,330. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.81.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.