TitanSwap Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $226.21 million and $2.25 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for about $4.24 or 0.00010593 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00060615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.14 or 0.00768133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00083701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.48 or 0.07781519 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TITAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.