TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Update

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the May 13th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 186.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.17. 273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $112.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMXXF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TMX Group from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on TMX Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TMX Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

