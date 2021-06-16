Toronto Dominion Bank Has $808,000 Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007,009 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 24,349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

