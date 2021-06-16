Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

