Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $561,000 Investment in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,484,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CENHU opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

