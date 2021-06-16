Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 2,174 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BRP were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.85. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 3.02. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

