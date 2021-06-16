Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 50,400 Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $796,000.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ PLMIU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.