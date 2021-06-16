Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,659 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,659 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $85,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,716,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $22,678,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after buying an additional 548,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

