Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRMLF. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $28.14.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

