Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$40.00 at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TOU. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.38.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$33.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.76. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$34.33.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8191488 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,347.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,806,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$201,390,143.43. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,424 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

