Traders Buy Large Volume of Alussa Energy Acquisition Call Options (NYSE:ALUS)

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,646 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 922% compared to the average volume of 259 call options.

Shares of NYSE ALUS opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

