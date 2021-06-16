Traders Buy Large Volume of Prothena Call Options (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,976 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,183% compared to the typical volume of 154 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,931 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter valued at $46,650,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at $14,252,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 876.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 316,420 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Prothena stock opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. Prothena has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $52.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

