Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA)

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 14,073 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 793% compared to the typical volume of 1,576 call options.

Separately, Raymond James raised Finance Of America Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

