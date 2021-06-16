TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TSYHY opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. TravelSky Technology has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.11%.

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

