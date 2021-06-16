Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 46.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,457,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,240 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Trimble were worth $113,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,629,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,554,000 after acquiring an additional 240,898 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,343 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,186,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.81. 13,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,588. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

