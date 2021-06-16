Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTS opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.75. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

