Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Update

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the May 13th total of 524,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TNP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,951. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $159.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.50. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.