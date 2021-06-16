Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.81 million-22.85 million.

NASDAQ TOUR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $340.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 56.01% and a negative net margin of 327.33%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

