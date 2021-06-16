Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 36,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 620,273 shares.The stock last traded at $4.98 and had previously closed at $4.95.

TKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

