UBS Group AG Acquires 133,363 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,363 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,343,000 after buying an additional 256,589 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,805,000 after buying an additional 317,144 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,833,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,068,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after buying an additional 297,427 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

