UBS Group AG Acquires 218,412 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,412 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 7.80% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $16,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 780,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 76,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:GNOM opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.