UBS Group AG Acquires 221,447 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 221,447 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Royalty Pharma worth $19,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion and a PE ratio of 27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $3,254,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $10,381,032 over the last 90 days. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

