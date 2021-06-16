UBS Group AG Buys 38,355 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,355 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.31% of Ingredion worth $18,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 77.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 248.48 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.18.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

