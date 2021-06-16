UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,408,017,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in UBS Group by 626.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138,647 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in UBS Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,000,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in UBS Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,043 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,235,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,834,000 after purchasing an additional 262,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.