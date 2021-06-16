UBS Group AG Sells 442,127 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,127 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $19,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

