UBS Group AG Sells 56,417 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56,417 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CDW were worth $19,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,292.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $170.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,688. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

