Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.500-11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.83. The stock had a trading volume of 643,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,175. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Insiders have sold a total of 903,170 shares of company stock worth $283,127,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
