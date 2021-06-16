Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.500-11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.83. The stock had a trading volume of 643,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,175. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.09.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Insiders have sold a total of 903,170 shares of company stock worth $283,127,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

