UMA Price Tops $12.02 on Major Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, UMA has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $736.78 million and approximately $39.71 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be bought for approximately $12.02 or 0.00031172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.55 or 0.00758521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00083319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.36 or 0.07753397 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,216,503 coins and its circulating supply is 61,283,851 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.