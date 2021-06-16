Unibright 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.46 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Unibright has a market capitalization of $192.45 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00003227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00021891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.82 or 0.00771843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00083933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.84 or 0.07762783 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

UBT is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.