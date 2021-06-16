Unibright (UBT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.32 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Unibright coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00003151 BTC on exchanges. Unibright has a market capitalization of $182.56 million and $1.32 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unibright has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.52 or 0.00757259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00083228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.32 or 0.07699842 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

