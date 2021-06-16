United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.10. United Insurance shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 104,897 shares changing hands.

UIHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $267.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.77.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $158.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

In related news, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 171,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

