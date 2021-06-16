UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Westpac Banking Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,301 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $99,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.25. The company had a trading volume of 190,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $285.57 and a 12-month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.