Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 258,721 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Uniti Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 501,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

