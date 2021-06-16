Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 57.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 251.9% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 146,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $156.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

