Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Short Interest Update

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the May 13th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 483,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USAP opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

