Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $17.43. 28,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,397,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $868.15 million, a PE ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $32,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 35,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $126,719.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,150 shares in the company, valued at $880,088.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,298 shares of company stock worth $659,320 in the last 90 days. 31.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Urban One by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban One by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Urban One in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

