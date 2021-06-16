Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

UBA stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.68 million, a PE ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

