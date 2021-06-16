USDJ Price Up 0.1% This Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.85 million and $4.93 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDJ Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

