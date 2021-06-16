Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the May 13th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Shares of USNZY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.