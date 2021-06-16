Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Lowered by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,955. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

