Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,287,000. S&T Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,403,000.

VB stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.28. 2,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,838. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $140.25 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

