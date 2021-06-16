Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 333.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $209.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $118.45 and a 52 week high of $213.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.