Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.93. 101,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,968. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $48.76 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

