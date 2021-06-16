Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.43. The company had a trading volume of 202,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,560. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $151.35 and a 12-month high of $221.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

