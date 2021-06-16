Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Titan Capital Management LLC CA

Titan Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,701,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.42. 147,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,560. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $151.35 and a 12-month high of $221.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

