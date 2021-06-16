Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE VTR opened at $58.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

